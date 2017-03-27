AEDC engineers test the Towed Airborne Plume Simulator
AEDC engineers test the Towed Airborne Plume Simulator , a missile simulator that can be towed 500 to 1000 meters behind an aircraft to test early warning sensors on military aircraft and allow for either evasive or defensive action. The TAPS system is tested at the AEDC High Speed Fan Facility prior to a flight mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|winner
|248
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|16 hr
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Wed
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Tue
|DNA searcher
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC