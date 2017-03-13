A second Metrolink station is about t...

A second Metrolink station is about to break ground at Burbank Airport

Metrolink is adding a new access point to the recently renamed Hollywood Burbank Airport , this one for riders on the Antelope Valley line, says Urbanize LA . The commuter rail's Ventura Line already has a stop near the airport.

