A second Metrolink station is about to break ground at Burbank Airport
Metrolink is adding a new access point to the recently renamed Hollywood Burbank Airport , this one for riders on the Antelope Valley line, says Urbanize LA . The commuter rail's Ventura Line already has a stop near the airport.
