A-10 West Heritage Flight Team returns to the skies
A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron and a part of the A-10 West Heritage Flight Team, and a P-38 Lightning fly in formation during the Los Angeles County Air Show in Lancaster, Calif., March 26, 2017. The A-10 WHFT is scheduled to perform in 9 more air shows throughout the U.S. this year after resurging from a 5-year-long inactivation period.
