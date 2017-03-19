19-year-old woman killed, 5 others injured in crash near Lancaster
LANCASTER >> A 19-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured today in a two-vehicle crash in the Antelope Valley east of Lancaster, authorities said. The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries suffered in the crash, which was reported about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 150th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department.
