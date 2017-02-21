Suspected Robber Fatally Shot by Doughnut Shop Employee
A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man broke into Sugary Donut in Lancaster on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man smashed the shop's front window to get inside.
