Suspected Robber Fatally Shot by Doug...

Suspected Robber Fatally Shot by Doughnut Shop Employee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man broke into Sugary Donut in Lancaster on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man smashed the shop's front window to get inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Feb 21 75 Scorpio 513
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 21 75 Scorpio 225
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb 16 Wondering2 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC