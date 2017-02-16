Several winter shelters across L.A. t...

Several winter shelters across L.A. to remain open for homeless during storm

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has temporarily extended its hours at several winter shelters across the county during the latest powerful storm. The Lancaster shelter will be open for 24 hours Friday.

Lancaster, CA

