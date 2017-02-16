Several winter shelters across L.A. to remain open for homeless during storm
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has temporarily extended its hours at several winter shelters across the county during the latest powerful storm. The Lancaster shelter will be open for 24 hours Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Arletha
|7
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Wondering2
|222
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|11 hr
|Wondering2
|2
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Wordly
|510
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 14
|Now_What-
|212
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Feb 12
|Tony
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC