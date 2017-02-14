School bus seat belts saved special-needs students in Lancaster, but Cadillac driver is critical
Some special needs students and others aboard a school bus that collided with a Cadillac in Lancaster were spared serious injuries and likely have seat belts to thank for it. The injuries of those aboard the bus ranged from moderate to minor in the crash reported about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at 20th Street East and East Lancaster Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, who added that all of the students appeared to be wearing seat belts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Now_What-
|212
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sun
|Tony
|11
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Willbilly13
|5
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 31
|_Zoey_
|507
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC