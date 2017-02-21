Man stabbed in Lancaster and authorit...

Man stabbed in Lancaster and authorities looking for suspect

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: LA Daily News

Police are looking for a black man in his 20's after a non-life threatening stabbing occurred Tuesday morning at an Arco gas station in Lancaster. The incident occurred at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday at 101 East Avenue J, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt.

