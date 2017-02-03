Man found shot to death in a dirt fie...

Man found shot to death in a dirt field in Lancaster

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a dirt field in a Lancaster residential neighborhood Thursday morning, authorities said. Deputies responded to a "person down" call at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 44700 block of Division Street, the sheriff's department said in a statement .

