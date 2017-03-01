Lancaster woman killed on 14 Freeway ...

Lancaster woman killed on 14 Freeway near Palmdale

Tuesday Feb 28

PALMDALE >> A motorist was killed when she got out of her car and stood next to it after it crashed in the carpool lane of the Antelope Valley Freeway near Palmdale and another vehicle struck her, authorities said today. The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m. Monday on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Angeles Forest Highway onramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

