Lancaster woman killed on 14 Freeway near Palmdale
PALMDALE >> A motorist was killed when she got out of her car and stood next to it after it crashed in the carpool lane of the Antelope Valley Freeway near Palmdale and another vehicle struck her, authorities said today. The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m. Monday on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Angeles Forest Highway onramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|1 hr
|Tony
|12
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
