Lancaster, California City Council Votes to Install 17,825 Byd Led Streetlights
BYD announced that it had been awarded a contract to transition all streetlights in the City of Lancaster, California to LED streetlights by the end of this year. These 17,825 lights, 40% of which will be made locally at BYD's factory in Lancaster, will provide a better lighting output and distribution for the city, utilizing top of the line technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|_Zoey_
|224
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|_Zoey_
|512
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC