Lancaster, California City Council Votes to Install 17,825 Byd Led Streetlights

BYD announced that it had been awarded a contract to transition all streetlights in the City of Lancaster, California to LED streetlights by the end of this year. These 17,825 lights, 40% of which will be made locally at BYD's factory in Lancaster, will provide a better lighting output and distribution for the city, utilizing top of the line technology.

