KWSV/Simil Valley Picks Up Diana DeVille For Weekends
STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS GROUP Country KWSV /SIMI VALLEY adds DIANA DEVILLE for weekends. Previously at AM1680 COUNTRY CROSSROADS/ATLANTA, DEVILLE also spent time at heavy metal flagship KNAC.COM/LOS ANGELES as well as on-air and production stints at stations in BAKERSFIELD CA; LANCASTER, CA, HARTFORD, CT; and MONROE, LA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|winner
|515
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|winner
|227
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC