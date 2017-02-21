Critically-injured B.C. woman 'strand...

Critically-injured B.C. woman 'stranded' in U.S. due to...

Saturday Feb 11

The family of a Chilliwack woman say they are being forced to shell out thousands of dollars in the U.S. as they desperately try to get their critically-injured mother back to B.C. Mitsy Bryson's parents were struck by a vehicle in California last month, leaving her father dead and her mother seriously injured. The couple had decided to escape B.C.'s winter weather by taking a road trip to Arizona to visit friends.

