Critically-injured B.C. woman 'stranded' in U.S. due to...

The family of a Chilliwack woman say they are being forced to shell out thousands of dollars in the U.S. as they desperately try to get their critically-injured mother back to B.C. Mitsy Bryson's parents were struck by a vehicle in California last month, leaving her father dead and her mother seriously injured. The couple had decided to escape B.C.'s winter weather by taking a road trip to Arizona to visit friends.

