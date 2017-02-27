California city on its way to becomin...

California city on its way to becoming the first Zero Net Energy city in the U.S.

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Inhabitat

The city of Lancaster, California is one step closer to becoming a Zero Net Energy city - the very first in the U.S. The proposed ordinance, recently moved forward by the city council, will require all new homes to be equipped with solar panels or to take other steps toward energy mitigation. The end goal is to create a city with a truly sustainable future.

