California city on its way to becoming the first Zero Net Energy city in the U.S.
The city of Lancaster, California is one step closer to becoming a Zero Net Energy city - the very first in the U.S. The proposed ordinance, recently moved forward by the city council, will require all new homes to be equipped with solar panels or to take other steps toward energy mitigation. The end goal is to create a city with a truly sustainable future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|winner
|515
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|winner
|227
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC