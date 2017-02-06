BYD Workers Choose Union Representation

BYD Workers Choose Union Representation

Employees at BYD Motors Inc. in Lancaster voted to recognize the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers as their representative in negotiations with the company. The vote is among the first steps toward unionizing the workers at the electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the Antelope Valley.

