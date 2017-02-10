BYD Coach and Bus Employees Complete Card-Check Vote, Taking Important Step Towards Unionization
BYD has announced that, following a vote of the employees at its Lancaster, California factory, it has recognized the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers as the employee representative in negotiations. This vote, often called a "card-check," is an important step towards unionization.
