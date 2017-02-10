BYD Coach and Bus Employees Complete ...

BYD Coach and Bus Employees Complete Card-Check Vote, Taking Important Step Towards Unionization

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Mass Transit

BYD has announced that, following a vote of the employees at its Lancaster, California factory, it has recognized the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers as the employee representative in negotiations. This vote, often called a "card-check," is an important step towards unionization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) 21 hr Willbilly13 5
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Jan 31 _Zoey_ 507
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 11 at 2:02PM PST

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC