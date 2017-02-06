2 Critically Injured in School Bus Crash in Lancaster
Two people were critically injured and several others suffered minor injuries when a school bus and a car crashed in Lancaster, authorities said. The crash occurred at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard in Lancaster around 7:17 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
