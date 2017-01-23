Wreckage of Torrance-bound plane found near Lancaster
The wreckage of a small plane discovered at the edge of the Angeles National Forest near Lancaster today was reported missing a week ago on its way to Torrance airport. The Mooney M20J and its unidentified pilot disappeared on Jan. 12 after leaving Tehachapi Municipal Airport, according to Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration.
