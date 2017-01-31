UCI is First College in Nation to Con...

UCI is First College in Nation to Convert to All-Electric Bus Fleet

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Mass Transit

The University of California, Irvine is poised to be the first college campus in the nation to convert its buses to an all-electric fleet. The student-funded and -operated Anteater Express shuttle service is acquiring 20 buses from BYD for $15 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 41 min _Zoey_ 507
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 44 min _Zoey_ 220
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) 14 hr Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC