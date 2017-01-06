Students take on heartwarming project
Ms. Kelly's fifth-grade class from Branch Elementary put the finishing touches on handmade fleece scarves. The students made approximately 150 scarves and, along with donated gloves, gave them to the local homeless shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employment Opportunity
|3 hr
|AVRV
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC