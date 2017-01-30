Parolee sentenced to 80 years to life...

Parolee sentenced to 80 years to life in double murder

Monday Jan 23 Read more: LA Daily News

LANCASTER >> A parolee convicted of murdering two men at a house party in Lancaster was sentenced Monday to 80 years to life in prison. Leo Jerome Johnson, 32, was convicted Oct. 6 of two counts of second-degree murder.

