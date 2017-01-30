Parolee sentenced to 80 years to life in double murder
LANCASTER >> A parolee convicted of murdering two men at a house party in Lancaster was sentenced Monday to 80 years to life in prison. Leo Jerome Johnson, 32, was convicted Oct. 6 of two counts of second-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Iknowwhatiknow
|209
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Pennie Lane
|219
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 24
|Woodyou
|506
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC