Missing woman's car believed found in Lancaster
Authorities say an abandoned car found on a remote street in northern Los Angeles County appears to belong to a 28-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend. Stacy's phone was found later Sunday about 30 miles away in a puddle of water at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.
