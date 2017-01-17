Mayor Unveils First of Four LADOT Transit Pure Electric Buses; DASH Fleet Expands
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently unveiled a new 35-foot zero-emission, pure electric bus that will become part of the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation's LADOT Transit fleet. The addition of this pure electric bus is another example of LADOT Transit's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Thu
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC