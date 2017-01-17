Mayor Unveils First of Four LADOT Tra...

Mayor Unveils First of Four LADOT Transit Pure Electric Buses; DASH Fleet Expands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Mass Transit

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently unveiled a new 35-foot zero-emission, pure electric bus that will become part of the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation's LADOT Transit fleet. The addition of this pure electric bus is another example of LADOT Transit's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) 7 hr Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Thu jugglife17 4
Employment Opportunity Jan 18 AVRV 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Jan 11 75 Scorpio 501
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 10:20PM PST

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC