Judy Garland's childhood home on market

Judy Garland's childhood home on market

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Evil Beet Gossip

There's no place like Judy Garland's childhood home, which, surprisingly enough, is located in Lancaster, CA, a good hour-and-a-half drive northeast of Los Angeles. Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922 in Grand Rapids, MI, and her family headed west in 1926.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evil Beet Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) 7 hr Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Thu jugglife17 4
Employment Opportunity Jan 18 AVRV 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Jan 11 75 Scorpio 501
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 10:20PM PST

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC