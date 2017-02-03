Colorado mom makes public plea to fin...

Colorado mom makes public plea to find her missing daughter after car found in Lancaster

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: LA Daily News

The mother of a missing woman was out in Lancaster Wednesday morning searching for her 28-year-old daughter after her car - which was last seen in the Hollywood Hills area - was located in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday night. Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive but her mother Marcy Stacy was in the area of 90th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster after authorities found her daughter's black Acura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Jan 31 _Zoey_ 507
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC