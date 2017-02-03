Colorado mom makes public plea to find her missing daughter after car found in Lancaster
The mother of a missing woman was out in Lancaster Wednesday morning searching for her 28-year-old daughter after her car - which was last seen in the Hollywood Hills area - was located in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday night. Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive but her mother Marcy Stacy was in the area of 90th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster after authorities found her daughter's black Acura.
