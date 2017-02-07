California rains could create spectacular floral display
A visitor to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, hike the trails on Wednesday, April 16, 2008, during the height of the blooming season. The reserve is located in the western Antelope Valley at an elevation ranging from 2600-3000 feet, in the high desert in Lancaster, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 31
|_Zoey_
|507
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC