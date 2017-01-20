Air show volunteers are backbone of success
More than 250 volunteers are needed to make the 2017 LA County Air Show a success. According to air show organizers, Civil Air Patrol and Sea Cadets are among the most dedicated and hard-working volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Woodyou
|506
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|Now_What-
|205
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC