Southern California's holiday weekend will be rainy and windy with a dash of snow
A pair of successive storms will bring wind and rain to Southern California on Wednesday and then deliver possible snow over the weekend - a development that could complicate travel plans for motorists on Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service said. The first day of winter greeted Los Angeles and Ventura County residents with light rain early Wednesday.
