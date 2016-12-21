There are on the TurnTo23.com story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Infant found not breathing, later dies. In it, TurnTo23.com reports that:

On December 5, 2016, around 6 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an infant not breathing on Stagecoach Lane, just south of Gibbs Avenue in Rosamond. Deputies performed CPR until medical aid arrived.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.