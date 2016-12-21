Infant found not breathing, later dies

Infant found not breathing, later dies

There are 1 comment on the TurnTo23.com story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Infant found not breathing, later dies. In it, TurnTo23.com reports that:

On December 5, 2016, around 6 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an infant not breathing on Stagecoach Lane, just south of Gibbs Avenue in Rosamond. Deputies performed CPR until medical aid arrived.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Steve

Palmdale, CA

#1 Tuesday Dec 6
Seen this story on 661swag.com so sad I pray for the family.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed 75 Scorpio 497
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
News Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient... Dec 15 Rip Chen picket 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec 6 Steve 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 6 Steve 5
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Dec 3 Now_What- 1
AVC training people to work at Northrop... Dec 1 Tony 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 22 at 5:37AM PST

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC