Infant found not breathing, later dies
On December 5, 2016, around 6 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an infant not breathing on Stagecoach Lane, just south of Gibbs Avenue in Rosamond.
On December 5, 2016, around 6 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an infant not breathing on Stagecoach Lane, just south of Gibbs Avenue in Rosamond. Deputies performed CPR until medical aid arrived.
#1 Tuesday Dec 6
Seen this story on 661swag.com so sad I pray for the family.
