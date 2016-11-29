'I'm running out of medicine.' Paperwork backlog costs some their Medi-Cal coverage
Carol Northern, who lives in Palmdale, lost her Medi-Cal coverage, though she says she turned in her renewal paperwork on time. Carol Northern, who lives in Palmdale, lost her Medi-Cal coverage, though she says she turned in her renewal paperwork on time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec 3
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC