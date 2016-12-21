Former student arrested in connection...

Former student arrested in connection with plot to attack Antelope Valley High School

A teen has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, authorities said. A former Antelope Valley High School student was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he plotted an attack on the Lancaster campus and attempted to recruit students to join him.

