Former student arrested in connection with plot to attack Antelope Valley High School
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, authorities said. A former Antelope Valley High School student was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he plotted an attack on the Lancaster campus and attempted to recruit students to join him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Now_What-
|7
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC