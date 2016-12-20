Branden Smith, 3-star CB, bumps Orego...

Branden Smith, 3-star CB, bumps Oregon State Beavers into top group, planning visit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: OregonLive.com

About a month ago, the Oregon State Beavers looked to be in good position to fill their needs in the defensive backfield by mid-year junior college transfer signing day. Oregon State already had commitments from coveted junior college defensive back Jaylon Lane and prep standout Jeffery Manning Jr. , but also appeared to be the favorite for elite JC cornerback Keisean Nixon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 14 hr _Zoey_ 500
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 4:29AM PST

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,279

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC