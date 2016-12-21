Boy, 14, Claims Man He Stabbed Had Peeped On His Sister
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Boy, 14, Claims Man He Stabbed Had Peeped On His Sister A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing a senior citizen he claimed had peeped on his sister, police said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC