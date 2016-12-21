AVTA Continues Holiday Tradition with "Stuff-a-Bus" Toy Drive
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority all-electric Stuff-a-Bus is moving full speed ahead with its annual holiday toy drive. AVTA's staff and charity volunteers have been busy collecting donations of new toys and clothing items for local children in need this holiday season.
