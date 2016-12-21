Strong winds, rough seas today in Southern California
Strong winds blew across the Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains today while rough seas threaten small craft, forecasters said. A wind advisory indicating wind speeds of at least 35 miles per hour will be in effect until 9 tonight in the Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains in L.A. and Ventura counties.
