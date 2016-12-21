AVTA Charged and Ready to Kick Off St...

AVTA Charged and Ready to Kick Off Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Mass Transit

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority's all-electric bus is set to star in the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce "A Hollywood Christmas" parade on Saturday, December 3. The parade is the roll out for the transit agency's annual Stuff-a-Bus holiday Toy Drive, with the goal of collecting enough new unwrapped toys, clothing and gifts to completely fill up the 40-foot bus. The specially decorated, zero-emissions bus will be making stops at several locations across the Antelope Valley in December to receive donations.

