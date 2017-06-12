Youth pastor's wife critical, undergoes surgery after accident

By Amy Prayer Burnet Bulletin A youth pastor's wife from Fredericksburg was undergoing surgery at a Round Rock hospital on Monday, June 12, after she was critically injured in a Friday, June 9, accident in Burnet County on US 281. Jenny Loza, the wife of First Baptist Church of Fredericksburg youth pastor Austin Loza, was being kept in a medically induced coma at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, said Tommy Russell, pastor at FBC Fredericksburg.

