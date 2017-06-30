Video: Texas deputy seen punching teen in new video
The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office released new dash cam and body cam video of an arrest involving a deputy repeatedly punching a teenager in the face on May 25. The sheriff's office told Chron.com that Deputy Logan Jones was placed on administrative leave, while his conduct is being investigated, immediately after the incident in Lampasas, Texas. According to a press release, both the Lampasas Police Department and sheriff's office responded to the call of an "erratic driver" at around 3:15 a.m. During the traffic stop, Jones claimed that he smelled a "strong odor" of alcohol and marijuana and ordered the driver, 18-year-old Quinton Cruce , to exit the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to die
|Jun 30
|Lstarnes
|2
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
|Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates
|Jun 23
|Retired 1SG
|1
|Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11)
|Jun 16
|Veteran
|15
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 13
|Gabe
|5
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|Ridemyface
|45
Find what you want!
Search Lampasas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC