Video: Texas deputy seen punching teen in new video

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office released new dash cam and body cam video of an arrest involving a deputy repeatedly punching a teenager in the face on May 25. The sheriff's office told Chron.com that Deputy Logan Jones was placed on administrative leave, while his conduct is being investigated, immediately after the incident in Lampasas, Texas. According to a press release, both the Lampasas Police Department and sheriff's office responded to the call of an "erratic driver" at around 3:15 a.m. During the traffic stop, Jones claimed that he smelled a "strong odor" of alcohol and marijuana and ordered the driver, 18-year-old Quinton Cruce , to exit the vehicle.

