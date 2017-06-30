They were smokejumpers when the CIA sent them to Laos; they came back in caskets
Their families didn't know they were in Laos, and didn't know that they'd started working for the CIA in addition to their jobs with the U.S. Forest Service. They were young firefighters-turned-CIA operatives working thousands of miles from home in a remote corner of Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to die
|Jun 30
|Lstarnes
|2
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
|Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates
|Jun 23
|Retired 1SG
|1
|Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11)
|Jun 16
|Veteran
|15
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 13
|Gabe
|5
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|Ridemyface
|45
Find what you want!
Search Lampasas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC