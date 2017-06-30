They were smokejumpers when the CIA s...

They were smokejumpers when the CIA sent them to Laos; they came back in caskets

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Their families didn't know they were in Laos, and didn't know that they'd started working for the CIA in addition to their jobs with the U.S. Forest Service. They were young firefighters-turned-CIA operatives working thousands of miles from home in a remote corner of Southeast Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lampasas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to die Jun 30 Lstarnes 2
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates Jun 23 Retired 1SG 1
Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11) Jun 16 Veteran 15
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Jun 13 Gabe 5
Water Bill (Dec '09) Jun 13 Ridemyface 45
See all Lampasas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lampasas Forum Now

Lampasas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lampasas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lampasas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC