There's no place like home! 'Bachelorette' star Pell returns for Saturday concert
He may be better known to millions of viewers for his stint on the reality TV show, "The Bachelorette," but country music singer-songwriter Luke Pell still considers himself a Burnet, Texas, boy at heart who has been fortunate enough to chase his passion since graduating from Burnet High School in 2003. At 9 p.m. Saturday, Pell and his band will perform at Toupsie's in Lampasas.
