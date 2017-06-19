New video released of Lampasas arrest where deputy punched teen Read Story Andrew Moore

New video released of Lampasas arrest...

New video released of Lampasas arrest where deputy punched teen

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office released new dash cam and body cam video Wednesday of an arrest involving a deputy repeatedly punching a teenager in the face on May 25. Deputy Logan Lones was placed on administrative leave after the incident, which was posted to Twitter by one of the passengers in the vehicle he stopped in the 100 block of East North Avenue in Lampasas, after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a reckless driver in a vehicle matching the car's description. After making the traffic stop, Jones said he smelled alcohol and marijuana and ordered the driver, 18-year-old Quinton Cruce, to exit the vehicle.

