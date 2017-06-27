Harold Lindsey "Buddy" Burleson

Harold Lindsey "Buddy" Burleson

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the age of 75, Harold "Buddy" Burleson passed away at the Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas. Born in Lampasas, Texas on November 28, 1941, to Thomas Warren and Addie Lou Burleson.

