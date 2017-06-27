Harold Lindsey "Buddy" Burleson
On Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the age of 75, Harold "Buddy" Burleson passed away at the Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas. Born in Lampasas, Texas on November 28, 1941, to Thomas Warren and Addie Lou Burleson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to die
|Sun
|Tired
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
|Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates
|Jun 23
|Retired 1SG
|1
|Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11)
|Jun 16
|Veteran
|15
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 13
|Gabe
|5
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|Ridemyface
|45
Find what you want!
Search Lampasas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC