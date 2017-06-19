Bird causes massive power outage in Lampasas, city says Read Story Stephen Adams
The City of Lampasas was dealing with widespread electrical outage Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Lampasas Police Department. A city official said the preliminary theory was a bird flew into the substation, causing a power outage that impacted almost the entire area.
Read more at KCEN.
