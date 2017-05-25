Lampasas police will increase traffic...

Lampasas police will increase traffic enforcement on Highway 281

The Lampasas Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement on South Highway 281 from Ohnmeiss to the Lampasas city limits. Lampasas City Council, along with citizens, met with a TxDOT representative on May 22, 2017 regarding the increase of accidents in that area.

