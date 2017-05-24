Lampasas man accused of stealing, sel...

Lampasas man accused of stealing, selling his 97-year-old stepdada s cattle

Wednesday May 24

An elderly man's stepson is accused of stealing cattle from him and then selling it at a livestock auction in Lampasas. Brian Andrew McBrayer, 49, was arrested last week by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers on charges of theft of cattle against an elderly, a second-degree felony.

