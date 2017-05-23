Central Texans help East Texas tornado victims Read Story Emani Payne
Lampasas resident Donny Krasniqi gathered 90 cases of water, food and clothing donations in his community -- in one day -- and personally drove them to Canton Monday. "I know how it is to lose everything," he said.
