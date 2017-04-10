Last chance to speak up on street fee

Last chance to speak up on street fee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Valley Morning Star

Tomorrow, city commissioners are expected to approve the ordinance that will charge utility customers a monthly fee projected to raise $1.4 million to fund road work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lampasas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar 24 ThesePhart 1
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar '17 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar '17 hatemath 9
See all Lampasas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lampasas Forum Now

Lampasas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lampasas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lampasas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC