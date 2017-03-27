Police identify body found in San Saba County pond

The San Saba County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Justin Germer went underwater at the San Saba Mill Pond Park just before 3 p.m. San Saba Police said the teen did not resurface, and he was later pronounced dead shortly after 5:00 p.m. Police said the teen was originally from Lampasas, but was living in Richland Springs with some of his family members. According to family members, Germer did not know how to swim.

