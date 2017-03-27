Felony charges for 2 who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood

TXC027-035-085-099-113-121-139-181-193-217-251-281-309-333-425- 439-290900- /O.NEW.KFWD.SV.A.0096.170329T0230Z-170329T0900Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 96 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL BOSQUE CORYELL HAMILTON HILL LAMPASAS MCLENNAN MILLS IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN DALLAS DENTON ELLIS GRAYSON JOHNSON SOMERVELL TARRANT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BURLESON, CARROLLTON, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DENISON, DENTON, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT HOOD, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, HAMILTON, HICO, HILLSBORO, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, PLANO, SHERMAN, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS, WACO, AND WAXAHACHIE.

