Boom! City OK's new monthly fee to fund street repairs
The fee will replace the city's so-called infrastructure fee currently charging utility customers $1 a month to help fund projects such as public building improvements.
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!!
|Feb 14
|Truth is truth
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|loud boom off of 580 E
|Oct '16
|kri5t3n0792
|1
